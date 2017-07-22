20°
Business

No bags, no fags: convenience shop defends environment

Keagan Elder
| 22nd Jul 2017 7:00 AM
CHANGING WAYS: New owners of Emerald Beach General Store Huey and Louis Riley are phasing out plastic bags and cigarettes.
CHANGING WAYS: New owners of Emerald Beach General Store Huey and Louis Riley are phasing out plastic bags and cigarettes. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NEW Emerald Beach General Store owners Louis and Hugh Riley are moving out with the old and in with the new.

Since taking over the store on July 1, the brothers have been moving with the current and made it a priority to get rid of single-use plastic bags and cigarettes.

"We've still got a few bags and darts," Louis said, explaining it was the last of the store's stock.

Louis said he shared the idea of keeping the nostalgia of a convenience store with his older brother but adding a fresh spin to the classic.

Both Louis, 27, and Hugh, 29, come from a hospitality background and wanted to shape a healthier future for their hometown store.

Louis said he and his brother were inspired by Woolgoolga's Ground Earth cafe and Boomerang Bags in cutting down the use of single-use plastic bags and waste.

The brothers decided to stop stocking cigarettes to create a cafe atmosphere and promote their healthy values.

"There will be a lot more fresh food and less lollies," he said.

Louis said he also intended to restock classic lollies at a later date, further sweetening the shop's nostalgic flavour.

The Emerald Beach General Store will join major supermarkets IGA, Coles and Woolworths in phasing out single-use plastic bags.

Ian Ashcroft, IGA National Retailer Council chair, said stores across Australia would stop using single-use plastic bags by June 30, 2018.

"Many IGA retailers across Australia already have implemented this in store, along with a range of alternatives such as cardboard boxes, boomerang bags and reusable bags," Ian said.

Woolworths chief Brad Banducci told the Herald Sun the supermarket giant would axe free plastic bags within 12 months.

"We currently give out more than 3.2 billion lightweight plastic bags a year and hence can play a significant role in reducing overall plastic bag usage," he said.

Woolworths encourages customers to bring their own bags or pay 15c for heavier-duty reusable plastic bags.

Coles chief customer officer Simon McDowell said its announcement to phase out plastic bags followed months of consultation with non-government organisations and environmental groups.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  cigarettes emerald beach general store plastic bag free

Mates help friend struck by rare illness

Mates help friend struck by rare illness

ONCE happy and healthy, Coffs Harbour-born Jason Lynch was struck down ina matter of months and had his life changed forever.

No prospect of rebuilding lives

Bellingen vigil for refugees.

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Sawtell star's winning spirit

SINGLE MISSION: The Sawtell Cup has been the doamin of Taree-based galloper Single Spirit in recent years.

Single spirit aiming for fourth Sawtell Cyup win in five years.

Wheely good fun for schools

READY TO RIDE: Bishop Druitt College riders in the 2016 Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge.

Which school will have the most entries in the Cycle Challenge?

Local Partners

Sobering stats show need to keep kids safe

CHILDREN under the age of 15 make up about 20% of on-farm injury fatalities and are over represented in all on-farm injuries.

REVEALED: Why our ambulance fees are rising

GOING UP: NSW Ambulance emergency call out fees have increased $8 this financial year.

NSW Ambulance paramedics receive a 000 call every 28 seconds.

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Maggie's whirlwind trip around Japan

Cooking icon serves up the best of Japanese cuisine and shows you how to make it at home in her new TV special.

Exploring our complex relationship with the Southern Cross

Warwick Thornton in a scene from his documentary film We Don't Need A Map.

Filmmaker Warwick Thornton explores national identity, nationalism.

Ben will be cooking with Oma

Masterchef 2017 contestant Ben Ungermann.

MASTERCHEF'S last man standing will draw on his Dutch heritage.

Prince Charles and Camilla heading for Qld

Prince Charles and Camilla

It promises to be a holiday fit for a King

Eddie McGuire to come back as Footy Show co-host

Eddie McGuire at the Million Dollar Lunch annual fundraiser for the Children's Cancer Foundation in Melbourne, Friday, Aug. 6, 2015. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Footy Show axes Craig Hutchison, Sam Newman survives

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

Channing Tatum in a scene from "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Channing Tatum went all out with his prank this time

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Private and tranquil, a rare find in Moonee Beach...

39 Palm Grove Place, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 4 $749,000

Absolutely one of the rarest finds in Moonee Beach, from your very own rainforest to the beautiful lush gardens, loads of space, and guest studio. Driving in, you...

Beach-side Land Ready For Development...

Lot 50 Hogbin Drive & Lot 7 Foster Street, Coffs Harbour...

Residential Land 0 0 Auction

This 1,433m2 block of land in Park Beach at Coffs Harbour, is zoned R1 General Residential and provides a great opportunity to build only 120 metres from the beach...

Capturing the Essence of Rural Living....

478b Dairyville Road, Upper Orara 2450

Rural 5 3 5 $945,000

Privately nestled away on a hilltop, this exceptional rural homestead has amazing views over the Orara West State Forest, Cedar Valley and Bindarri National...

First Home Buyers Save $11,690

17b Bonnie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $360,000

Take advantage of this tidy home as First Home Buyers are poised to save $11,690 in Stamp Duty Tax. Set amongst a leafy backdrop in a cul-de-sac location and just...

Always wanted to live in Malibu...

7 Malibu Drive, Korora 2450

House 5 3 2 $649,000 ...

This beautiful spacious home is perfect for the growing family or room to have two separate dwellings in a very popular street address in Korora Beach. Freshly...

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 17 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $259,000

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 16 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $259,000

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

Affordable and brand new by the town centre.

1-5/36 Elizabeth Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $399,000 ...

Stop searching for that brand new and affordable home walking distance to town. This is an excellent opportunity for investors, first home buyers or owner...

Perfect Home For The First Home Buyer

16 Sunnyside Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $389,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home offers a great opportunity for any first home buyer looking to get into the market without having to pay rent. All bedrooms...

At The Top End of Town

18 South Street, Bellingen 2454

House 5 2 2 $699,000 ...

A great place to live or it has massive investment potential. Could be 5 bedroom Home or an income from two dwellings of 3 bedroom +2 bedroom. Plus Council have...

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'

Gladstone couple ready to sell fishing lodge for $1.6m

Mark and Lyn Abel-Lorberg are trying to sell Awoonga Gateway Lodge.

Awoonga Gateway Lodge is for sale.

Developers 'pushing the envelope' with subdivisions

Darren Boettcher.

"When I said the block couldn't be subdivided, he just walked out"

'We don't want taken away': Death of big block lifestyle

BACKYARD BATTLE: Residents on Laloki St, Camira are desperately fighting to stop a subdivision and construction of a duplex going ahead in their street.

Wide open spaces could be thing of the past