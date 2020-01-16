NNSWF looking to attract more officials with $100 initiative

FOOTBALL :After the success of its 2019 program, Northern NSW Football has committed to encouraging more young and experienced players as well as volunteers to become match officials by offering a $100 “on-the-pitch” pack.

The Referees Starter Pack was initially introduced after NNSWF identified costs as a major barrier for potential referees and facilitated collaboration with Football Federation Australia, its seven local member zones and Umbro to again support the all-inclusive and heavily-subsidised starter pack for first-time referees.

NNSWF CEO David Eland was delighted to continue the Starter Pack this year and is confident it will continue to encourage more of the football community to become match officials.

“With football being Australia’s number one participation-based sport, it is vital for us to have enough match officials on the park to officiate the ever-increasing fixtures,” Eland said.

“The referee starter pack is perfect for those who want to give back to the game of football players still studying at school.

“There’s never been a better time to come on board as a match official – with this significant saving and the experience you can gain, you will be putting yourself in the right direction financially and employability through the skills you learn.”

Each pack includes enrolment in a referee course, a laws of the game book, shirt, shorts, socks, a whistle, an assistant referee flag, cards and registration fees.

For more information, head to northernnswfootball.com.au.