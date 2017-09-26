25°
NNSW youth footballers face uphill battle at nationals

Keagan Elder
THE competition has heated up for the Northern NSW Country sides competing in the FFA National Youth Championships.

Both the 13 and 14 age groups, which boast a stable of Coffs Coast players, went down to city opponents on Monday.

NNSW Country 13s took an early lead against NSW Metro Blue thanks to an opener from Tamworth's Beau Cavallaro in the fifth minute.

But Country was unable to defend its lead as the city team struck back with a one-two, scoring in the 22nd and 23rd minutes.

NNSW technical director Michael Browne said when the scores were locked in at 1-1, Moonee Beach's Marcus Field hit the bar, allowing Metro Blue to pounce on the rebound and score at the other end.

A third early in the second-half gifted Metro Blue a 3-1 win.

Browne said the 14 Years Country side had a tougher bout against Metro Blue.

With NNSW Country once again scoring first, Browne said the team was unable to maintain possession and allowed the city team to net a 5-1 win.

"NSW dominated possession, dominated the game and ultimately 5-1 was a fair reflection of the match,” Browne said.

Today NNSW 13s will play NSW Country followed by QLD Country and NSW Metro White through the week. The 14s NSW Country, Tasmania on Thursday and SA Blue on Friday at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

