Ricky Nixon taken to hospital after suicide threats

Ricky Nixon was taken to hospital after suicidal threats on social media.

FORMER AFL player agent Ricky Nixon was taken to hospital by police on Tuesday night after threatening he was "off to join Spud" on social media.

The remark from Nixon was a reference to the late Danny "Spud" Frawley, who tragically died in a car crash on September 9, a day after his 56th birthday

Nixon, 56, was taken to The Alfred Hospital by police for assessment after being escorted from his home in Port Melbourne.

He made four posts on Facebook in the space of 20 minutes when he explained he was struggling after splitting with fiancee Melissa Huyn before simply posting "I've tried … Goodbye".

AFL Trade Week starts, Ricky Nixon, Picture Yuri Kouzmin

Nixon and Frawley were teammates at St Kilda for six seasons and remained friends over the years as they stayed in the AFL industry.

The death of Frawley, in a car crash near Ballarat, rocked the football community to its core and rocked Nixon "more than anything the last 20 years".

In several posts to his Facebook account in the days following Frawley's passing, Nixon spoke about his relationship with his former skipper.

Hi Everyone Firstly i want to say i've been blown away by the support and messages in what has been a very tough 24... Posted by Ricky Nixon on Tuesday, 10 September 2019

"This year I've now lost a great mate at 40 in his sleep, my close friend and Accountant's son a few weeks a go and now Spud," he wrote on Facebook last month.

"It's a challenging world but one I need to show the way up and I will."