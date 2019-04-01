Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nissan has introduced a five-year warranty in Australia.
Nissan has introduced a five-year warranty in Australia.
Motoring

Car buyers get extra protection

by David McCowen
1st Apr 2019 10:00 AM

MOTORISTS who buy a new car from any of the top 10 best-selling brands in Australia will benefit from a five-year warranty.

That's because Nissan has joined the likes of Hyundai, Honda and Holden by introducing a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty.

Longer warranties have become a new standard in the car industry - partly through internal competition as brands vie to offer the best consumer guarantee, but also because of increased pressure from the ACCC.

Nissan Australia managing director Stephen Lester said consumers who buy a new Nissan will benefit from an extra two years of warranty coverage and five years of roadside assistance.

"Five year warranty provides our customers with both confidence in the Nissan Brand and our vehicles," he said.

"Nissan is committed to delivering the best total ownership experience, and whether its sales, service or finance, warranty plays an important role in delivering complete customer satisfaction."

Nissan’s GT-R is now backed by a five-year warranty.
Nissan’s GT-R is now backed by a five-year warranty.

The deal applies to every Nissan model, including the Navara ute, GT-R supercar and upcoming Leaf electric hatch.

It coincides with the start of a new financial year in Japan.

While mainstream marques such as Toyota, Mazda, Subaru and Volkswagen are all covered by five-year warranties, three-year guarantees remain the norm among luxury vehicles.

Audi, BMW, Mercedes offer three-year warranties, as do Jaguar Land Rover, Alfa Romeo, Volvo and Porsche. Lexus and Infiniti have four-year guarantees, while Maserati brings a five-year guarantee.

5-year warranty consumer protections holden honda hyundai nissan warranty

Top Stories

    Armed robbers threaten staff, stolen car seized

    Armed robbers threaten staff, stolen car seized

    News POLICE are appealing to the public for information after an armed robbery threatening employees at a licensed premises.

    Facing their day in court

    premium_icon Facing their day in court

    News The individuals in court this week for drink or drug driving.

    Never lose our sense of humour Australia

    Never lose our sense of humour Australia

    News Shane Jacobson at The Coffs Coast Advocate's Harbour Club

    Inquiry into the drug ice calls for submissions

    premium_icon Inquiry into the drug ice calls for submissions

    News It will look into the prevalence and impact of ice