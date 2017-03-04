Nippers, boaties chasing prestigious titles

CHARGING ON: Surf boat action will hit Woolgoolga beach today when the final round of the North Coast Boat Series is held.

MEMBERS of local surf lifesaving clubs of all ages are in for a busy weekend.

The younger surf lifesavers will be hoping to make their mark at the NSW Surf Life Saving Age Championships, which started yesterday at Swansea Belmont SLSC.

With more than 2500 juniors competing this weekend, the beach near Lake Macquarie will be filled to the brim.

Woolgoolga beach will also be busy as it plays host to the final round of the North Coast Boat Series.

The NSW Championships are one of the highlights of a nipper's career, with many of the surf's most successful athletes - including Olympians - starting their journeys here.

A strong representation from the north coast clubs will make the trip down the Pacific Hwy after excelling at last month's NSW Stramit Country Championships at South West Rocks.

As one of the stronger performing clubs at the Country Champs, Sawtell competitors will be doing all they can to ensure their southern rivals won't have it all their own way.

It's a particularly big weekend for the under-14 competitors, as a great result this weekend will earn them entry into the Australian titles.

Locally, 20 clubs will be bringing their surf boats and crews to Woopi, with clubs from Tweed Heads down to Pacific Palms chasing glory.

The series has been running since October, with crews accumulating points each round for their respective clubs.

Woolgoolga currently sits in second place on the series table behind Crescent Head.

It has five crews ready to hit the water today in a bid to close the gap.

The open men's crew is sitting in second place, open women is in third, and masters men and women are currently in second place and hope to put on a good performance at today's events to maintain or beat their placings.

"The sport is all about comradeship and involves meeting new people and travelling to different places around the country to compete in competitions,” Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club boat captain Trevor Clark said.

"Once you get into it, it's very contagious.”