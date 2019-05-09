Ninety years of superior service at Caba's

QUALITY GIFTS: Caba's Drapery offers exceptional quality gifts at reasonable prices, and has done so for 90 years.

WHETHER purchasing a simple packet of pins or a complete home refurbishment, each Caba's Drapery customer is given a level of personal attention rarely found in stores today.

"We have such confidence in our products, we guarantee everything we sell," Margo says.

This year, the Caba family celebrates its 90th year by doing exactly what founder Tom Caba did in 1929, giving the customers what they want.

Caba's Drapery has a host of items perfect for Mother's Day.

Sheridan Lanham pure silk eye mask

Enjoy the everyday luxury of the Lanham Eye Mask, as part of the Lanham Silk Collection. The exclusive eye mask has been crafted in a soft Mulberry silk, offering comfort and glamour. Presented in a gift box, it features piped edge detailing, ever-so-soft padding and a elasticated self-strap.

Sheridan Lanham silk pillowcase collection

The softness of 100 per cent mulberry silk pillowcase allows the skin and hair to slide when you sleep, whilst its natural fibres allow your skin to breathe, minimising irritation. Machine washable and able to be tumble dried, it is offered in a tailored or standard pillowcase, and presented in gift boxes.

Sheridan Elissa bathrobe

Made for extreme softness and absorbency from the finest combed ring-spun Egyptian cotton yarns, this exquisite bathrobe is beautifully finished with contrast piping along the shawl collar and pockets, and presented in a gift box.

Macey & Moore French linen

Sourcing the best pure linen fibre from Normandy France, Macey & Moore replicates the rustic beauty of vintage French linen. This thicker, heavy weight, softer to touch linen offers timeless style and luxury. Sheet sets, duvet cover sets as well as separate pillowcase pairs are thrice washed and presented in their own pure-linen bags.

St Albans Alpaca or mohair knee rugs and throws

Natural fibres are the ultimate temperature regulator, leading to incredibly comfortable warmth. The St Albans range also includes scarves, throw blankets and blankets in all bed sizes.