The consumer watchdog will not oppose the merger between Nine and Fairfax. Picture: Getty Images
Business

Nine-Fairfax merger gets green light

by AAP
8th Nov 2018 10:14 AM
THE ACCC will not oppose the proposed merger between Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says it examined more than 1,000 submissions as well as documents it demanded from Nine and Fairfax before giving the merger the green light.

"We concluded that the proposed merger was not likely to substantially lessen competition in any market in breach of the Competition and Consumer Act," ACCC chair Rod Sims said.

More to come

