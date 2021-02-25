Nine times more speeding fines as warnings removed

Almost nine times more people were nabbed by mobile speed cameras in January this year compared with the same month in 2020 after warning signs were removed from the mobile cameras.

Anger appears to be growing within the Coalition about the decision, which has seen revenue skyrocket.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal Liberal upper house member Lou Amato raised the matter in last week's party room meeting, referring to outrage by some in the community.

In January 2021, more than $3.4 million in fines were issued from mobile speed cameras, compared with almost $382,000 in fines issued for the same month in 2020.

Many of this type of warning sign have been removed.



From July 2020 to January 2021, there have been 52,388 fines issued raising a total of $10,349,511.

That's compared to 27,965 fines raising $5,744,734 in the entire 2020-21 financial year.

Warning signs for mobile speed cameras began to be phased out from December last year.

The decision to remove warning signs from mobile speed cameras last year sparked outrage within the government with Nationals MP Wes Fang blasting the move.

Mr Fang has previously called the change a "rubbish decision" which happened without consultation.

He declined to comment on the spike in fines yesterday.

Mr Amato - who said he is set to hold a parliamentary inquiry into speeding fines - said it was "disappointing" changes to mobile speed cameras were made before that inquiry reports back.

Labor's Roads spokesman John Graham accused Transport Minister Andrew Constance of a "cash grab on a grand scale".

"We knew that the state budget predicted that fine revenue would increase by a third this year to $864 million. Now we know why. Based on these figures that could be an underestimate," he said.

Mr Graham said the revenue collected from the cameras is set to skyrocket further as hours for their operation triples from 7,000 hours per month to 21,000 hours per month.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance has been accused of a “cash grab.”. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett



A spokeswoman for Mr Constance said the Minister had "received advice that up to 43 lives a year would be saved by removing mobile speed camera warning signs".

"The Minister couldn't ignore that advice. This is about saving lives not revenue raising," she said.

Meanwhile, a massive 153,638 fines have been issued for NSW drivers using their mobile phones while driving within 11 months.

The fines issued by mobile phone detection cameras since they penalties were imposed have amounted to almost $63.75 million.

Originally published as Nine times more speeding fines as warnings removed