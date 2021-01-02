Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A search-and-rescue team is frantically looking for survivors after a devastating natural disaster in southern Norway swept away buildings.
A search-and-rescue team is frantically looking for survivors after a devastating natural disaster in southern Norway swept away buildings.
News

Nine missing in landslide tragedy

by Adrianna Zappavigna
2nd Jan 2021 10:00 AM

Rescuers on Friday found one body and continued the search for nine other people still missing days after a mudslide destroyed homes in a Norwegian village.

An entire hillside collapsed in Ask, located 25 kilometres northeast of the capital Oslo, overnight on Tuesday.

The disaster buried many homes and broke others apart.

"A dead body was discovered in the landslide," police said without identifying the person.

The police statement said the discovery was made around 2.30pm on Friday as Norwegian crews supported by colleagues from Sweden continued search operations in the snow-covered terrain.

 

 

 

Norwegian media reported that a medical helicopter and ambulances were at the scene.

"We still think we can find survivors in the landslide zone," a rescue worker told TV2.

"The fact that a discovery was made suggests to us that we are in an area where there may be people," the official said.

Homes were buried under mud, others cut in two and some houses left teetering over a crater caused by the mudslide, with several falling over the edge.

Around 1000 people were evacuated from the area on Wednesday as the ground was deemed unstable.

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) said the disaster was a "quick clay slide" of approximately 300 by 800 metres.

 

 

 

Quick clay is a type of clay found in Norway and Sweden that can collapse and turn to fluid when overstressed.

Police said 10 people had been injured including one seriously who was transferred to Oslo for treatment.

One-fifth of the 5000-strong population of the municipality of Gjerdum that includes Ask have been evacuated.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg visited the village on Wednesday and described the landslide as "one of the largest" the country had seen.

"It's a dramatic experience to be here," Ms Solberg told reporters.

- with wires, AFP

Originally published as Nine missing in landslide tragedy

landslide

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beach conversion complete as ‘farm boy’ wins Sawtell honour

        Premium Content Beach conversion complete as ‘farm boy’ wins Sawtell honour

        Community 50 years ago this bush kid was cruising in from Ebor in an FJ Holden, today he is a local legend.

        MASSIVE GALLERY: All the action from Sawtell Super Fun Day

        Premium Content MASSIVE GALLERY: All the action from Sawtell Super Fun Day

        Community Did our photographer catch you enjoying the sunshine on New Year’s Day?

        NYE police pursuit ends in Coffs Harbour crash

        Premium Content NYE police pursuit ends in Coffs Harbour crash

        Crime Chase ends in more than blown tires after Landcruiser fails to stop

        SES rescues woman trapped after falling at jetty

        Premium Content SES rescues woman trapped after falling at jetty

        News Woman became stuck after serious fall off concrete blocks at North Wall.