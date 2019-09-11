Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nine homes have been lost in the bushfires since Friday.
Nine homes have been lost in the bushfires since Friday. Marc Stapelberg
News

Nine homes destroyed as ferocious bushfire intensifies

Aisling Brennan
by
10th Sep 2019 4:45 PM | Updated: 11th Sep 2019 6:03 AM

NINE homes have been destroyed so far in the ongoing raging bush fires in Northern NSW.

As NSW Rural Fire Service continue to battle blazes across the region, RFS Building Impact Assessment teams are continuing their assessment of fire impacted areas.

The initial assessment of property impact is found eight homes were destroyed in the Long Gully Road fire, Drake, with only 25 per cent of the area assessed.

  • 8 homes destroyed, 1 damaged
  • 16 outbuildings destroyed, 13 damaged
  • 36 homes in the immediate area of the fire were saved

Meanwhile, the complete area assessment of the Mount McKenzie Road fire, Tenterfield found:

  • 1 home destroyed, 4 damaged
  • 3 facilities destroyed (two car yards and a pistol club)
  • 15 outbuildings destroyed, 10 damaged

Residents are being encouraged to follow their bushfire survival plan as strong winds and changing weather conditions threatening further fire outbreaks across the region.

More Stories

bushfire editors picks nsw rfs tenterfield
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    FIRES RAGE: Drought to devastation with no rain in sight

    premium_icon FIRES RAGE: Drought to devastation with no rain in sight

    News The blaze west of Dorrigo has burnt out over 66,000 hectares.

    VIDEO: Waterbombing air tanker drops payload on firefronts

    premium_icon VIDEO: Waterbombing air tanker drops payload on firefronts

    News How the RFS Air Tanker is making an impact on the firefronts

    Bittersweet rescue as livestock remain missing

    premium_icon Bittersweet rescue as livestock remain missing

    News A heartwarming image among the devastation is gaining traction on social media.

    Free drinks for firies putting their lives on the line

    premium_icon Free drinks for firies putting their lives on the line

    News This local publican is doing his bit to thank firefighters.