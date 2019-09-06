Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Nine face 320 charges over drugs network

6th Sep 2019 6:07 AM

Nine people have been charged with more than 320 offences as police dismantled a large-scale drug supply network on the NSW Central Coast.

As part of investigations launched in March, nine search warrants were executed on Thursday morning at properties in The Entrance, Berkeley Vale, Long Jetty, Springfield and Bateau Bay.

Police seized ice, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, weapons, ammunition and cash during the raids. It's alleged members of the Bandidos and Rebel's outlaw motorcycle gangs were directly involved in the ongoing supply of methylamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis.

The nine, three women and six men aged between 37 and 56, face a total of 329 charges.

"These arrests affectively dismantle a number of large-scale drug supply networks on the Central Coast," Tuggerah Lakes Police District Commander Superintendent John Gralton said.

"The drug ice is an insidious drug that ruins people's lives and destroys families. We aim to disrupt these criminals at all levels and we will be relentless in our pursuit of drug dealers. More arrests will follow."

More Stories

Show More
drugs editors picks

Top Stories

    'I thought I would die': Teen stabbed at bush rave speaks

    premium_icon 'I thought I would die': Teen stabbed at bush rave speaks

    News 'As he held me I felt my lung collapse,' the teen stabbed six times at a bush doof has relived that harrowing moment, including how his friends saved his life.

    Mayor not worried as petition reaches 10,000 goal

    premium_icon Mayor not worried as petition reaches 10,000 goal

    News The petition now has the 10,000 signatures needed to be tabled in parliament.

    Emergency services respond to motor vehicle crash

    premium_icon Emergency services respond to motor vehicle crash

    Breaking Motor vehicle crash - Sapphire Beach

    Musicians to help recovery in local wards

    premium_icon Musicians to help recovery in local wards

    News Local musos to fill hospital hallways with music.