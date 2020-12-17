Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Damage to infrastructure has cut off Nimbin's water supply.
Damage to infrastructure has cut off Nimbin's water supply.
News

Nimbin’s main water supply cut during freak storm

17th Dec 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A severe storm at Nimbin overnight has led to a major water main break at the Nimbin reservoir, cutting off the Nimbin town water supply.

Nimbin residents on the town water supply are urged to only use water for essential purposes while Lismore City Council works to repair the break. The storm damage has washed away part of the refilling line between the DE Williams dam and the High Street reservoir.

Storm damage in the Nimbin area is significant with major damage to a culvert on Blue Knob Road cutting the road north out of Nimbin.

Council crews are now working to repair the water main break at the reservoir and are undertaking urgent repairs on the worst-affected roads such as Blue Knob Road.

“We are keen for residents to report any other major road or storm damage such as trees over the road or places where access has been cut so we can schedule the most urgent works,” Scott said.

Nimbin residents on town water should minimise water consumption and conserve water wherever possible.

Council is working to temporarily fix the water main break this morning so there is access to water and more permanent repairs will be undertaken in the coming days. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Coffs airport privatised in landmark $500m deal

        Premium Content REVEALED: Coffs airport privatised in landmark $500m deal

        News An investment firm has secured the long-term lease of Coffs Harbour Airport and the Enterprise Park development. See all the details here.

        GALLERY: Incredible aerial photos of the Orara in flood

        Premium Content GALLERY: Incredible aerial photos of the Orara in flood

        People and Places As the floodwaters spread out over the landscape, this Glenreagh resident sent up...

        IN COURT: 16 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 16 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Thursday, December...

        'Johnny Depp' conman and sex offender busted near Grafton

        Premium Content 'Johnny Depp' conman and sex offender busted near Grafton

        News Serial conman and registered sex offender faces court