Big wave stunner wows the judges

TASMANIAN-born Stu Gibson has won the 2019 Nikon Surf Photo of the Year for his photo taken at the wild and dangerous surf spot, Shipstern Bluff.

The globally renowned surf spot on the Tasman Peninsula has featured in much of Gibson's work, but it was his shot titled 'Mikey Brennan' that impressed judges.

"Beauty and the beast, Shipstern Bluff and Mikey Brennan. This day was a big tow day in the morning the light popped for about 20 minutes then it went back to cold and ugly Shippies," he said about the image.

Gibson specialises in water photography and aerial/drone photography and video, and stood out among the 20 finalists across the country.

The competition is run in partnership with Surfing Australia.

See more of Stu Gibson's photos at www.stugibson.net

Choppa Wilson took out the prize for Surf Video of The Year with his video "Octopus Video No. 4".