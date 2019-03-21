Surf photography finalists are out of this world

The awe-inspiring majesty of the ocean - in all its glory - has never looked so thrilling.
Nikon Australia has announced the finalists of the 2019 Surf Photo of The Year - and the entrants are nothing short of staggering.
The images, captured by Australian photographers, dramatically reveal, as finalist Ray Collins describes it, " the line between order and chaos".
Locations include Queensland, Western Australia, Indonesia, Hawaii, Fiji, Mexico.
Ireland is a surprise inclusion, with one stunning image showing the powerful waves of the rugged North Atlantic coast.
Surfers captured in the images include world champions Stephanie Gilmore, Mick Fanning and Tom Carroll.
A panel of 13 high-profile judges from within the surfing industry, including seven-time world champion Gilmore, selected the top 20 photo entries and top three video submissions.
They based their selection on innovation, sensory impact, uniqueness and creative composition.
The winners for the Nikon Surf Photo and Video of the Year will be announced at the Surfing Australia Awards Night on April 2 on the Gold Coast.