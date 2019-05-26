Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic cameras show some southbound congestion on the Bruce Hwy, Beerburrum.
Traffic cameras show some southbound congestion on the Bruce Hwy, Beerburrum. DTMR
News

'Nightmare' Bruce Hwy congestion after crash

Amber Hooker
by
26th May 2019 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUTHORITIES have described Bruce Hwy congestion as "horrendous" as traffic crawls southbound from the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics and police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes at Elimbah about 11.50am.

A patient was transported to the Caboolutre Hospital with neck pains, potentially from whiplash.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said although the site had been cleared, Transport and Main Roads was warning of serious delays as of 1.20pm.

The QPS spokesman said the traffic still appeared to be a "bit of a nightmare" as of 2.20pm.

More Stories

bruce hwy crash queensland ambulance service queensland police service traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Fight for the Bight campaign ramps up as hundreds paddle-out

    premium_icon Fight for the Bight campaign ramps up as hundreds paddle-out

    News IT WAS the perfect morning to make a statement, and those involved with the Fight for the Bight campaign did exactly that on Sunday morning in Coffs Harbour.

    Brides of the Coffs Coast

    Brides of the Coffs Coast

    News Check out some of the beautiful weddings across the region.

    Loaded weapon found by Coffs/Clarence police

    Loaded weapon found by Coffs/Clarence police

    Crime RBT stop leads to find in back of car

    PHOTOS: High spirits at Coffs Harbour Relay for Life 2019

    premium_icon PHOTOS: High spirits at Coffs Harbour Relay for Life 2019

    News IT'S all smiles at the Coffs Harbour Go Cart Track for the event.