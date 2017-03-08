Night with legends

ROCKING OUT: The Living End are coming to Coffs Harbour.

SAVE the date, buy your tickets and learn the lyrics for a rocking night out with a legendary band.

Rock icons The Living End are hitting up the C.ex club this month during their Staring Down The Highway Tour.

Last year the band performed at 2016 AFL Grand Final, headlined festivals around the country and scored nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Australian Live Act.

It was a year in which the rock band came back after a five year break after their 2011 ARIA award winning album, The Ending Is Just The Beginning Repeating.

This year the band is hitting regional areas of Australia starting this month for their Staring Down The Highway Tour

The shows will see the band play a series of intimate shows for their fans in medium sized venues and clubs.

Supporting The Living End will be psychedelic reggae ska doom matel punk rock from hell band The Bennies and Coffs Coast band Son of Jaguar.

To coincide with the tour announcement, the band has released their brand-new video for their latest single Staring Down The Barrel.

The track is the third release from the album Shift.

The show will be held at C.ex Coffs on Thursday, March 16 from 8pm to 11.30pm.

Presold tickets are $45 and tickets at the door are $50.

Purchase online at cex.com.au