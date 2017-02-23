Night of unique music

IF YOU'RE the kind of person who enjoys live music with eclectic sounds, this band is not to be missed.

Joseph's Cat is the new project by multi- instrumentalists and songwriters Abe and Ben Camden.

The band will be playing its new single, Breathe, taken from their soon-to-be released EP, and more, at the Seaview Tavern next month.

The brothers decided to call Coffs Harbour home again after a few years apart exploring the east coast and between surfs and catching up on good times with family and friends, spent time launching their genre-defying sound.

Their sound is a unique and alternative take on funky blues, hints of jazz with a twist of reggae rock grooves and best to be heard to understand the range of sounds.

The band has previously played at Turtle Fest in Bellingen, The Banana Field Festival in Coffs Harbour and at the Falls Festival pre-party in Byron Bay.

Joseph's Cat will play at the Seaview Tavern on Saturday, March 4.

You can also catch them playing at the Sawtell Hotel on Friday, March 24.