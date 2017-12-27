Night moves are key in yacht race

FAST times up the coast could be on the cards in the Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race if the forecast southeasterly winds continue through tonight.

Race director Rob Brown said there would be 12 yachts in the race when the starter's cannon is fired at 1pm this afternoon.

While not large in size, Brown said those entered made up a "high-quality fleet".

Sine Wave skipper Greg Mason is hoping to use his spinnaker on the run toward the finish line. David Brogan

The bigger boats in the fleet such as line honours favourite About Time, Elina Nova, Swish and Anger Management are expected to put a gap on the rest of the fleet by mid-afternoon, but Brown hinted the smaller boats might be able to catch up tonight.

"The big trick is what happens in the dark. The real tactics come in when the sun goes down," he said.

The smaller boats Brown is referring to are those about 37 or 38 feet, like Mille Sabords, Another Challenge and Sine Wave.

Robert Frayne is the recent new owner and skipper of Mille Sabords, an early model Sydney 38.

A larger boat than usual, Frayne said the reason for getting a bigger boat was simple.

"I like to race and go fast, so inevitably I was drawn to a bigger, faster boat like a Sydney 38," he said.

Sine Wave, owned and sailed by Royal Prince Edward Yacht Club commodore Greg Mason, will have a lot of sailing experience on board.

A veteran of five Sydney to Hobart races, Mason said he loved the challenge of this race sailing north while frequently tacking close inshore to avoid the southerly current wherever possible.

Mason said a fellow sailor once jokingly advised him the best navigational aid in the Coffs race was a pocketful of small pebbles.

"The advice while tacking close inshore at night was to throw a handful of pebbles over the port side," he said.

"If you heard nothing then you were close, but if you heard a splash then you are not close enough."

Mason might get his wish of the ideal conditions he wants for his boat and crew.

"I'm wishing to start the race with a light northeaster, then hoping for a southerly change to sweep up the coast around Smoky Cape so the smaller boats can catch up with the bigger boats and rocket to the line under spinnaker."