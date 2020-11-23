Menu
Nicole Kidman’s active new look in Byron

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
23rd Nov 2020 10:03 AM
Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman took a break from filming her new TV drama, Nine Perfect Strangers, last week to explore Byron Bay.

The mother-of-four was spotted exercising in black activewear near the $20,000-per-week eco-mansion where she has been staying with husband Keith Urban and their two daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10.

Nicole Kidman takes a break from filming in Byron Bay. https://www.instagram.com/p/CH3MDJ5pIxI/?igshid=tf5b1aprwnw2
Kidman, 53, looked sensational as she posed for a photo against a nature backdrop.

"Hinterland magic #ByronBay," she captioned an Instagram post.

The Big Little Lies star, who follows the 80:20 diet rule, has been staying active during the pandemic with regular exercise including outdoor running and horseback riding with her younger sister Antonia.

Kidman and her family arrived Down Under in July so that she could begin filming the $100 million miniseries adaptation of Liane Moriarty's best-selling book Nine Perfect Strangers, which also features American actor Melissa McCarthy and former Offspring star Asher Keddie.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are pictured in Sydney last year
Last month, Kidman celebrated the premiere of her new six-part series The Undoing with Hugh Grant, available on Binge and Foxtel.

She is set to begin filming The Northman in Ireland.

Originally published as Nicole Kidman's active new look in Byron

