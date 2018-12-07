Nick off to seventh heaven

JET SETTER: Nick Gough is heading to Canada next June to compete against university students in heptathlon.

Athletics: Bishop Druitt College student Nicholas Gough is a little over six months away from the biggest moment of his life.

After starring at the state athletics championships, Nick has been invited to compete against Canadian university students by Track and Field Canada.

Nick, along with other Australian students aged 13-19, will head over to the University of British Columbia next June.

"To be honest when I first heard of it I thought it was some sort of a scam... it's only setting in that I've been invited to something like this,” Nick said.

"I think the experience in itself will be unbelievable and life changing.

"We'll be training and sightseeing for the first couple of days and then we'll begin competing.”

The 13-year-old heptathlete believes his best chance of upstaging his more experienced rivals will be on the track.

"My best events are the short distance sprinting,” he said.

"I've been a runner from a very young age. I went to a school that didn't really have athletics to begin with and even then I was sprinting most of the time... Even non-competitively just trying to get races with other people.”

Nick said he became a heptathlete because he loves variety.

"My attitude towards competing is just to try in everything, I've always gotten reasonable positions in everything across athletics.”

BDC principal Nick Johnston said he's looking forward to following Nick's journey.

"Myself and the school are tremendously proud of Nicholas for not only representing Bishop Druitt College but the whole community,” Mr Johnston said.

"We're very eager to see how he goes and he has our full support.”