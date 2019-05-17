‘Ban him’: Kyrgios slammed for latest act of petulance

NICK Kyrgios is facing suspension and has reportedly been slapped with a $32,500 fine following the tantrum that led to his default from the Italian Open.

Just hours after an explosive interview with the No Challenges Remaining podcast, where he ripped into Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovicand Fernando Verdasco, Australian Kyrgios stormed out of his second-round clash with Casper Ruud after hurling a chair on to the court.

The Norwegian qualifier was leading 6-3 6-7 (7-5) 2-1 at the time and Kyrgios, frustrated at losing a point on serve, received a warning for ball abuse.

He then took exception to some movement in the stands during a rally and made his feelings known to the crowd and was docked a point for unsportsmanlike conduct and then penalised the game for the same offence.

Furious at the decision, Kyrgios booted a water bottle and then stunned spectators by picking up a fold-up wooden chair and hurling it across the court before picking up his bag and storming off, although he did shake hands with Ruud and the chair umpire.

"I'm sure I'm not the only one who thinks he should be suspended for at least half a year," the 76th-ranked Norwegian said post match.

"Very eventful day to say the least," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram later. "Emotions got the better of me and I just wanted to say that the atmosphere was crazy out there today, just super unfortunate that it had to end in a default.

"Sorry Roma, see you again, maybe."

The match was subsequently awarded to the world No.76, who'll now face Juan Martin del Potro for a place in the quarter-finals.

Serial offender Kyrgios, who has a history of bad behaviour, was suspended by the ATP Tour in 2016 for tanking in a match against Mischa Zverev andinsulting fans during a loss at the Shanghai Masters.

The ATP have confirmed Kyrgios will lose $33,635 in prize money from the tournament in addition to 45 ATP points, and said there's likely be further punishmentpending an investigation.

Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning a point against Casper Ruud at the Italian Open on Thursday. Kyrgios has been kicked out of the tournament. Picture: Getty Images

Ruud later claimed that many players were debating how long Kyrgios should be suspended for.

"It doesn't seem like anything makes him change these days," Ruud said. "The ATP should do something. ... I'm not the only one who thinks he should be suspended for at least half a year."

In 2015, Kyrgios insulted Stan Wawrinka with crude remarks during a match in Montreal.

He was fined $US12,500 and given a suspended 28-day ban.

He also attracted criticism for deciding not to play at the 2016 Olympics because of a spat with chef de mission Kitty Chiller.