Kyrgios’s cold lack of respect for Fed

You've got to do more than hit a tennis ball to earn my respect.

That's the message from Nick Kyrgios, who said he doesn't hold Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic on any kind of pedestal in the way his ATP colleagues might.

Since bursting onto the scene, Kyrgios has been accused of disrespecting everybody and everything from his opponents, to umpires to the entire sport. Just last month Nadal made that very point after the Aussie defeated him en route to winning the Mexico Open.

"He lacks respect for the crowd, his opponent and towards himself," Nadal said. "I don't think he's a bad guy, but he lacks a little respect for the public and the rival."

The Aussie doesn't respect the biggest names in tennis, and that's just the way he wants it. After all, why would he?

"I don't know how much respect the others show them but I'm not going to really respect someone just because they can hit a ball over the net, that's not enough for me to give them respect," Kyrgios told Daily Mail tennis writer Mike Dickson.

"Why would I give them an inch? They've already got the advantage with always playing on the best courts in the best conditions, all that sort of stuff, so I don't know why you would give them inches.

"Obviously what they do for the sport is huge, they inspire millions around the globe. But when I'm on the court we are competing and I'm not trying to be your friend.

'I'm not sure why I would go out there and be very respectful of Rafa to get ready for me to serve."

That's not to say Kyrgios doesn't respect Federer and Co. for reasons beyond their on-court prowess, but when it comes to pure tennis ability, he isn't fazed by anybody.

Was Kyrgios being disrespectful when he served underarm against Nadal in Acapulco to catch the Spaniard - who always stands deep in the court when returning - off guard? Most tennis types didn't believe so, and Kyrgios definitely didn't.

It's that attitude - a determination not to be overawed that comes naturally to Kyrgios - that is partly behind the Canberra product's seriously impressive head-to-head record against the Big Three.

Against Djokovic Kyrgios is 2-0, against Nadal he's 3-3 and against Federer he's 1-3. Not many players on the circuit can boast they've been able to hold their own when coming up against some of the best players the world has ever seen.

It's also a record that's been achieved because Kyrgios has a sharper tennis brain than some give him credit for. Speaking on The Tennis Channel yesterday, Kyrgios provided an illuminating insight into the sport as he discussed the possibility of a transition into commentary.

After all, he mentioned, he's already achieved a fair bit in his young career without a coach, so he must have some idea what he's doing.

Hearing Kyrgios analyse Federer, Nadal and Djokovic backs up the belief that while it seems like his plan is to entertain first and win tennis matches second, the young gun notices more than we realise.

Kyrgios has openly pinpointed a weak spot in Federer’s game.

"They don't do anything spectacularly well. Obviously Federer is unbelievably talented and the greatest of all time, but he gets tired in tight situations," Kyrgios told the Daily Mail. "Djokovic struggles with short balls, he doesn't like to come forward. Second serve can get a bit shaky.

"Rafa loves to be defensive so you can really push through his forehand and expose how far back he stands. So they do have weaknesses and if you play the right way and execute it right under pressure then they can be beaten.

"You just have to play the right way and for the stars to align. Of course they are a level above all of us, but they are definitely beatable, I don't think they are gods to the sport."

Kyrgios will get the chance to showcase that tennis IQ when he faces Serbian Dusan Lajovic in the third round of the Miami Open. He advanced after beating Alexander Bublik 7-5 6-3, nailing nine aces and winning 84 per cent of first-serve points.

"I know he's a player who tries to keep things on his own terms … kind of reminds me of me a little bit," Kyrgios said after the match.

"He just needs to play those bigger points with a little more discipline … Strange me saying that.

"I knew I had to be the disciplined one of the two today."