Nick Cummins’ massive fall from grace

FROM the most sought after man in the country to doing an appearance at a discount shop - the Nick Cummins has suffered a fascinating fall from grace.

Known as The Honey Badger from his days as a wacky professional rugby union player, he was selected for the highly coveted role of The Bachelor on Channel 10.

But he became public enemy No. 1 after he chose neither Brittany Hockley nor Sophie Tieman at the show's finale, accused of wasting their and the viewer's time.

Nick Cummins has fallen from grace after starring as The Bachelor. Picture: Tim Hunter

Viewers slammed him after not picking either woman in the finale.

He went from being a loveable larrikin to the most hated man overnight.

It was reported he took home a six figure sum for essentially a few months of pashing women and a small press tour.

But the women will be having the last laugh as The Honey Badger attends a not so prestigious meet and greet at bargain family clothing store Best and Less at Penrith this Sunday.

He will appear at Best and Less in Penrith Westfield for Tradie.

An ad promoting the visit said: "Signings and photos available with any Tradie product purchased for one hour only".

Funnily enough, The Badger has not promoted this stop-in on any of his social channels.

How the mighty have fallen.