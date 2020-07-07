Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
“He loved his family so much and used to spend time chatting and showing me photos of his family every time he visited.
“He loved his family so much and used to spend time chatting and showing me photos of his family every time he visited."
Crime

‘Nicest bloke I met’: Tributes for man hit by stolen car

by Danielle O’Neal
7th Jul 2020 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast man who died after being struck by a stolen car that mounted the footpath was a grandfather-of-four who was "happy to help anyone out".

David Mallett, 63, from the Sunshine Coast, was visiting Bundaberg for work and walking along a footpath on Bourbong St on Monday night when the tragedy unfolded.

Family told 7 News Mr Mallet was a "well loved man" who "adored his family".

Mr Mallett was married with three children and had four grandchildren.

David Mallett died on Monday night in Bundaberg after being struck by a stolen car. Picture: Facebook
David Mallett died on Monday night in Bundaberg after being struck by a stolen car. Picture: Facebook

"Life without him is just going to be extremely difficult," family told 7 News.

A professional associate of Mr Mallett wrote online that the Sunshine Coast local was the nicest bloke he had ever met.

"David was the nicest bloke I've ever met, always happy to help anyone out," JC Auto Detailing wrote.

Pictures from the crash scene. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Pictures from the crash scene. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

"He loved his family so much and used to spend time chatting and showing me photos of his family every time he visited.

"David was on the verge of retiring and spending quality time with his wife and family."

Bundaberg Patrol Group Inspector Anne Vogler said a silver Toyota was travelling west on Bourbong St at "high speed" and unfortunately "lost control and hit a pedestrian" about 7.45pm.

Mr Mallett was married with three children and four grandchildren. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Mr Mallett was married with three children and four grandchildren. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

The car was allegedly stolen from Avenell Heights about one hour before the crash.

"The vehicle was reported stolen, police were at the station actually putting on that report and another individual was following the vehicle, a civilian," Inspector Vogler said.

The driver, who was known to police, was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Originally published as 'Nicest bloke I met': Tributes for man hit by stolen car

david mallett editors picks road death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Disqualified driver known to police

        premium_icon Disqualified driver known to police

        News Road spikes bring police chase to a crashing end.

        Coroner releases trove of William Tyrrell documents

        premium_icon Coroner releases trove of William Tyrrell documents

        Crime Coroner releases trove of William Tyrrell investigation documents

        Condon inspiring a change of perspective on disability

        premium_icon Condon inspiring a change of perspective on disability

        News Cerebral palsy hasn’t stopped Tristin from chasing his dreams as he continues to...

        COFFS BYPASS: Holding to a 2020 start date

        premium_icon COFFS BYPASS: Holding to a 2020 start date

        News Transport NSW still insists construction will start this year.