Nice day to plan a white wedding

27th May 2017 12:00 PM
THE big day for brides and grooms to plan their special event is coming to the Coffs Coast next week.

On Sunday, June 4, Bonville Golf Resort hosts the north coast's largest wedding expo in the beautiful grounds of the resort from 10am-1.30pm.

The 14th year of the annual Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo boasts more than 35 exhibitors covering all areas of the wedding industry, including photography, live music, bridal and formal wear, cake decorators, transportation, celebrants, wedding venues, jewellery, health and well-being specialists and styling and decorating.

"There is free entry to the event, with a welcome mimosa cocktail upon arrival,” Bonville Golf Resort's Stephanie Kesby said.

"All exhibitors will showcase a diverse range of services and products, making the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo a must-see for anyone planning a wedding.”

The fashion show will be presented by RSVP Bridal. Tracey Hickson and her team will showcase their exquisite collection of Australian and international designer gowns.

There will also be more than 15 prize giveaways from exhibitors, valued at more than $4000.

All soon-to-be brides, grooms, bridal party members and family are encouraged to visit Bonville Golf Resort next Sunday for a wealth of wedding ideas all in one convenient location.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bonville golf resort bridal expo wedding expo weddings

The big day for brides and grooms to plan their special event is coming to the Coffs Coast next week.

