Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Walker keeps the Pittsburgh defence at bay during their playoff decider.
Nathan Walker keeps the Pittsburgh defence at bay during their playoff decider.
Hockey

Aussie helps keep Capitals on NHL playoff track

by Ben Higgins
8th May 2018 3:21 PM

AT the same time as Ben Simmons and Joe Ingles have been making headlines in the NBA playoffs, another Aussie is creating waves in a possible championship run in the US.

Nathan Walker became the first Australian to play in the National Hockey League (NHL) when his debuted for the Washington Capitals earlier in the season.

Now the 24-year-old has added a new chapter to his breakthrough season, helping eliminate the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, Pittsburgh Penguins, from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The left winger didn't waste any time making his presence felt in his first playoff game, providing the assist on the game's opening goal.

Walker showed his speed to win the puck ahead of two Penguins defenders, rounded the net and Alex Chiasson one-timed his perfect pass past goaltender Matt Murray.

Spending more than eight minutes on the ice, Walker went head-to-head with Pittsburgh superstar Sidney Crosby on several shifts.

Nathan Walker has had an interesting first year in the NHL.
Nathan Walker has had an interesting first year in the NHL.

After finishing 1-1 in regular time, Washington claimed a thrilling over-time win to move onto the conference finals, where they'll face Tampa Bay Lightning.

It's been a long road for Walker, born in Wales and raised in Australia, before moving to the Czech Republic as a 14-year-old to pursue his ice hockey dream.

Not content with simply making his debut, Walker scored a goal in the Capitals' 6-1 win over Montreal in October.

However, he would feature in only seven more games before being placed on waivers and claimed by Edmonton.

His time with the Oilers was brief, playing just two games, before returning to Washington.

Walker's solid form in the American Hockey League saw him called up as a squad player for the Caps' playoff run.

While he didn't feature in the Capitals' first-round series win over Columbus, or the first five games against the Penguins, he was given his chance in the pivotal Game 6 and the rest, as they say, is history.

ice hockey nathan walker nhl playoffs pittsburgh penguins stanley cup washington capitals

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Coffs Harbour Bypass start and completion dates

    premium_icon REVEALED: Coffs Harbour Bypass start and completion dates

    News Here's the official timeline given to construction of the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass.

    • 8th May 2018 3:00 PM
    What does the highway bypass mean for the property market?

    premium_icon What does the highway bypass mean for the property market?

    Property Will highway works mean doom or gloom for real estate?

    • 8th May 2018 3:00 PM
    Crime rate in town 'too low' for 24-hour policing

    Crime rate in town 'too low' for 24-hour policing

    News Hot topics discussed at Coffee with a Cop event.

    • 8th May 2018 3:00 PM
    He's the man to listen to, he sees the most crashes

    He's the man to listen to, he sees the most crashes

    News A tow truck drivers view on what the bypass will mean for Coffs.

    Local Partners