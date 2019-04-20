NFL star reveals ‘crazy sex’ with model

NFL star Danny Amendola has posted a long, emotional Instagram message about his relationship with model Olivia Culpo, opening up on the pair's "crazy sex" and revealing the fundamental differences that caused them to break up.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver, who also played for the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, appeared to take a crack at famous DJ Zedd after rumours emerged the artist and Culpo - who was crowned Miss USA in 2012 - might be an item following a sighting of the two getting cosy while dancing at music festival Coachella.

Amendola put up a since-deleted post on his Instagram story where he was lying shirtless in bed watching Pulp Fiction during a scene when Bruce Willis's character talks about "Zed's chopper", saying: "Zed's dead, baby. Zed's dead."

Culpo - who boasts nearly four million Instagram followers and has reportedly dated a string of celebrities - is clearly still on Amendola's mind and on Saturday (AEST) he took to social media again to vent on the ups and downs of their relationship.

In a caption to a video that has since been deleted, the American sports star took aim at Culpo's goal to get noticed and make money off her profile, in contrast to his desire for privacy.

Danny Amendola had plenty to get off his chest.

Olivia Culpo’s fame was an issue.

"I believe there should be a boundary btw private life and social media. Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle. This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship. If you're my real friend you know I'm private," Amendola wrote.

"My mother, brother, father and nephew are closest to me in this world and you don't see one picture of them and that's for their protection from those who criticise and judge. I believe in nailing pictures frames on the inside of my house to remind the ones I love that I care.

"Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money. Which was hard for me to understand but quickly had to learn. Whereas the cost of fame in this world doesn't appeal to me. I play ball for one reason and that's RESPECT."

However, Amendola said there were some aspects of his and Culpo's relationship which were positive - like the "f***ing crazy" sex - and admitted his own flaws contributed to the couple's rocky times.

"The only reason I'm writing this post is because, whether I liked it or not, we lived in the public eye. Some of it is amazing! I've met some of the nicest people from all over the world and Olivia and I had some amazing times together, just like any other loving relationship we fought," Amendola wrote.

"A lot of the time it was my fault bc let's be honest I can be an idiot. But! Yup! She's f***ed up too! And if you cross me I'm a hard mfer to deal with. The universe brought her and I together to enjoy life, love, and learn. We celebrated that as often as we could.

"And the sex was f***ing crazy too."

Amendola then said the age of posting everything on Instagram could be "toxic" and he didn't share the same views as Culpo when it came to their image on social media.

The NFL veteran also said he wishes her a happy future - whatever that may hold - but signed off with another jab at Zedd, calling him a "scrawny little f***".

"She gets so mad at me for not posting her on social media, but I think this s**t is sometimes fake, sometimes toxic, but sometimes beautiful," Amendola said.

"And I felt like she had enough pictures online anyway. Truth is I have a whole cellphone of funny, embarrassing, sexy pics IG would love to have. However living a public image isn't my choice, it's something I've learned to deal with.

"Reading all these wild stories about her and I, and seeing Olivia with other men, I just wanted to personally clear the air out here. We've been on and off for a long time and not together as of late!

"Not sure what's in the future but the only thing I care about is her HAPPINESS. And if that's dancing with scrony (sic) little f***s, so be it. I'm happy too."