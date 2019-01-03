The next wave of filmmakers

Menu
ON FILM: Rec Ya Shorts continues as Nextwave
Wendy Andrews
3rd Jan 2019 1:20 PM

THE Screenwave International Film Festival's youth film development program, Nextwave (previously REC Ya Shorts Youth Film Festival), is expanding, being awarded a $54,000 two-year grant from Regional Arts NSW.

Nextwave finds and develops young regional film-makers, teaching writing, shooting, and editing along with mental health education.

In 2018, local Coffs Coast screen culture organisation Screenwave delivered 54 workshops in 11 regional council areas, and thanks to this new arts funding the program will increase that number.

"The creativity and originality in the films these young people produce is second-to-none.," said SWIFF director, Dave Horsley.

"Many are first-timers or have a couple of short films under their belts. Over the years it has been a joy watching individual young film-makers, our next local film-makers, blossom."

Twenty of the best short film finalists from the 2018 competition will have their films premiered at the inaugural Nextwave Youth Film Awards, Friday, January 18 at C.ex Coffs, including comedies, dramas, docos, and lifestyle films. More than $40,000 in prizes will be awarded to individual film-makers and schools.

Tickets are available for this event.

For the complete line-up of premieres, galas, festival guests, Q&A sessions, and films, visit www.swiff.com.au.

