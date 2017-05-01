Next step is to improve League Tag

Hannah White from Sawtell Panthers playing for Group 2 in the representative match against Group 3. Ladies League Tag 29 April 2017 Rex Hardaker Oval Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

THE result might not have gone their way but there was a lot of positivity about women's league tag after Group 2's 14-6 loss to Group 3.

Group 2 coach Adam Wellington said the key from this point is that the match against the big-reputation Hroup 3 outfit is that it helps make league tag stronger.

"Fingers crossed they take what they've learned here back to their respective clubs and help develop women's league tag in general in this area,” Wellington said.

"This is only the second year we've had it and it's going forward in leaps and bounds.”

It was a match where defence was queen with points hard to come by.

It was just one missed tag in the second half that led to the only score after the break with Rhiannon Chivers extending Group 3's lead from four points to eight.

Wellington said it was just little moments such as a couple of dropped balls that gave up field position that proved the difference in the end.

"I thought we weren't outclassed, we were just a little bit unlucky,” he said.