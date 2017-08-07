Next stage unfolds for multi-million aged care development

THE PLAN: An artist's impression of the Bachrach Naumburger Group's proposed $100 million aged care facility. View from San Francisco Ave.

A DEVELOPMENT assessment report for a $100 million aged care facility in Coffs Harbour will be handed to the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel.

This marks the next stage for the Bachrach Naumburger Group's 120 bed residential care facility and 183 self-contained dwellings Park Beach development.

Bachrach Naumburger Group owns Park Beach Plaza and Park Beach HomeBase.

Coffs Harbour City Councillors were handed the development assessment report and were recommended to note it at Thursday's council meeting.

The report detailed the residential accommodation will comprise of 183 self-contained dwellings in the form of 21 independent living town-houses and 162 independent living apartments.

On top of the residential care facility and dwellings, the proposed development will have parking with 205 spaces, single garages, ambulance and community bus parking and loading deck.

The development will also involve the removal of existing native vegetation and installation of facilities such as pool, barbecues, community centre and walking trails.

The site, spanning approximately 32,450sqm, is on the corner of Arthur St and York St.

It adjoins to council-owned playing fields to the east and existing residential developments to the north, south and west.

The proposed site is currently grassed and home to 14 mature trees to the south.

In May, Bachrach Naumburger Group general manager Steve Gooley said the Coffs Coast lacked an "upmarket” retirement development of this size and was in need of one based on market research.

According to the latest Census, people aged 65 and over made up 21.1% of the Coffs Coast population.

Mr Gooley said the project would create between 200-250 construction jobs.

A public determination meeting will be held at the Coffs Harbour City Council administration building next Wednesday at 10am.