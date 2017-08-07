24°
News

Next stage unfolds for multi-million aged care development

Keagan Elder
| 7th Aug 2017 2:00 PM
THE PLAN: An artist's impression of the Bachrach Naumburger Group's proposed $100 million aged care facility. View from San Francisco Ave.
THE PLAN: An artist's impression of the Bachrach Naumburger Group's proposed $100 million aged care facility. View from San Francisco Ave. Bachrach Naumburger

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A DEVELOPMENT assessment report for a $100 million aged care facility in Coffs Harbour will be handed to the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel.

This marks the next stage for the Bachrach Naumburger Group's 120 bed residential care facility and 183 self-contained dwellings Park Beach development.

Bachrach Naumburger Group owns Park Beach Plaza and Park Beach HomeBase.

Coffs Harbour City Councillors were handed the development assessment report and were recommended to note it at Thursday's council meeting.

The report detailed the residential accommodation will comprise of 183 self-contained dwellings in the form of 21 independent living town-houses and 162 independent living apartments.

On top of the residential care facility and dwellings, the proposed development will have parking with 205 spaces, single garages, ambulance and community bus parking and loading deck.

The development will also involve the removal of existing native vegetation and installation of facilities such as pool, barbecues, community centre and walking trails.

The site, spanning approximately 32,450sqm, is on the corner of Arthur St and York St.

It adjoins to council-owned playing fields to the east and existing residential developments to the north, south and west.

The proposed site is currently grassed and home to 14 mature trees to the south.

In May, Bachrach Naumburger Group general manager Steve Gooley said the Coffs Coast lacked an "upmarket” retirement development of this size and was in need of one based on market research.

According to the latest Census, people aged 65 and over made up 21.1% of the Coffs Coast population.

Mr Gooley said the project would create between 200-250 construction jobs.

A public determination meeting will be held at the Coffs Harbour City Council administration building next Wednesday at 10am.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  aged care facility bachrach naumburger group coffs harbour coffs harbour city council park beach retirement home living

Move to bring more conferences to the region

Move to bring more conferences to the region

Tourism body backs State Government's regional conferencing plan

Firies to man the tower for Motor Neurone

TACKLING THE TOWER: A crew of 11 firefighters from 257 Coffs Harbour Fire Station are to tackle the Sydney Tower Climb for Motor Neurone Disease. Pictured (front) Paul McIntosh and Lardi Maurer. (Back) Matthew Page, Beau Maddison, Trent Simpson, Tim DePaoli, David Laarhoven and Scott Mounter.

Local firies to scale Sydney tower for Motor Neurone

Concert hailed a showcase of brilliance

Andrey Gugnin performed at the Coffs Harboru Education Campus.

Pianist shows his skills.

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

In memory of the Battle of Lone Pine.

Letters to the Editor, Monday, August 7.

Local Partners

Gleaming rigs strut their stuff

MORE than 100 gleaming highway beasts will cruise through the middle of Casino from 10am today.

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over, releasing a heartbreaking statement saying they ‘tried hard for a long time.’

What went wrong with Hell’s Kitchen?

Marco Pierre White with Jess Fox and Sam Frost.

New celebrity cooking show fails to fire for Seven.

'The Netflix formula isn't the way': Breaking Bad creator

Aaron Paul, left, and Bryan Cranston in a scene from Breaking Bad.

The legendary creator isn't so sure about how Netflix works.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e4 - The Spoils of War

Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 4 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Tara Reid’s Sharknado 5 secrets

Tara Reid stars in Sharknado 5 with Ian Ziering.

TARA Reid reveals what’s coming in the next installment of TV movie.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Darling Downs farmer Mark Herlaar has been sent packing from Australian Survivor.

Farmer's brave decision has cost him the game.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

Leafy Retreat

14 Dolphin Drive, Toormina 2452

House 3 2 2 $399,000

Tucked in amongst the leafy reserve is this spacious home which is sure to appeal to both first home buyers and retirees alike. With multiple outdoor verandahs and...

A Hidden Gem

2/19 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $399,000

Tucked away at the rear of the block and so close to the town centre, this three bedroom home is a real hidden gem. The home features open plan living and dining...

3 to 4 Bedroom Home plus Granny Flat.

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $509,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

Stunning Korora Beach townhouse...

2/31 Sandy Beach Road, Korora 2450

Town House 2 2 2 $545,000

Coastal living at its best. On offer is a stunning executive two-bedroom townhouse located only 200 metres from beautiful Korora Beach. The two large bedrooms...

FORMER NURSERY 1.46HA SITE...

631 Hogbin Drive, Toormina 2452

Commercial 0 0 $1.85 Million

Magnificent development site between Coffs Harbour CBC and Sawtell Village with options galore! Key features include: - Industrially zoned 1.46 hectare...

&quot;Prime Korora Location&quot;

5C Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $850,000-$900...

Be quick to secure this brand new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after Breakers Way, Korora. This is a blue chip location being only a 5 minute...

Great investment close to CBD...

2/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $409,000 ...

With high demand for property within an easy, level walking distance to the CBD, this four-bedroom townhouse is well worth an inspection. Other than the central...

Beautiful Karangi...

175a Upper Orara Road, Karangi 2450

House 3 2 6 $725,000

Ten minutes from town and a mile from nowhere. This architecturally designed three-bedroom home in beautiful Karangi combines a highly desired rural lifestyle with...

Convenient Location at the Right Price

1/80 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $285,000

A spacious 2 bedroom unit situated directly across from Northside Shopping Centre, in an immaculately maintained block of 5 units. Walking distance to Park Beach...

Your Ultimate Beachside Lifestyle Awaits...

18 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $565,000

Peacefully positioned just a 1 minute walk from the sands of Sapphire Beach and set in a small community boasting immaculately presented homes and manicured...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’