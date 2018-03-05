Menu
BIKE BUILD: Construction of stage four of the Hungry Head cycle path has commenced.
Community

Next link in NSW Coastal Cycleway underway

Greg White
by
5th Mar 2018 9:30 AM

STAGE four of the Hungry Head shared cycle and pedestrian path is under construction.

This section will extend the path 1.4 km from the Pipeclay Creek Bridge to the Hungry Head Beach turnoff and once completed safer environment for walkers and cyclists to access the beach precinct from Urunga.

The project forms part of the NSW Coastline Cycleway that aims to build a 1,400km cycling route along the eastern seaboard of the state.

The aim is to avoid major roads and highways and provide a continuous and safe route for recreation.

The area is under traffic control until the end of the month and motorists may experience short delays at times.

However, the majority of works will be off-road with minimal disruption to users.

Future funding will enable the path to be continued further south to connect with Ginnagay Way.

