Next level for local league's best

WILL a Mid North Coast rugby league team featuring Group 2 and Group 3 players be playing in the NSWRL Intrust Super Premiership?

A move is being made to have a Mid North Coast team playing in the state's leading competition s well as fielding Jersey Flegg (under-20s) and Harold Matthews Cup (under-16s) teams.

The leading protagonist behind the application to field the new team probably from 2020 is Port Macquarie Sharks president Jamie Dowse.

Dowse has recently returned to Port Macquarie after spending 15 years with the Norths Devils in Brisbane where he worked as a development manager and CEO.

He said having a team from this region playing at the state league level seems a natural fit.

"The area between Grafton and Forster has been such a nursery for great rugby league players," Dowse said.

"I think it would be a great boost to the community if there was a Mid North Coast team featuring those players."

His experience with the Devils tells Dowse that a new club would need to find somewhere in the vicinity of $1.2million per year.

Most of that expense would be on travel and the playing roster.

"Looking at a first grade team in the NSWRL, it would probably be made up of about 20 players from Group 2 and Group 3 and you'd have to go out and buy about 10 players," he said.

"On top of that there's also another five or six players which is what you get back from your affiliate club."

When it comes to an affiliate club Dowse said there's an opportunity to perhaps link up with one of rugby league's foundation clubs.

"If you look at a team like the Sydney Roosters, they're currently affiliated with Wyong but Wyong is pulling out at the end of this year," he said.

"The Roosters would be a good one to be affiliated with."

Dowse went further and forecast what might happen if an NRL star was making his way back to first grade.

"Imaging somebody like James Tedesco from the Roosters was coming back from injury. He might actually play for your team," he said.

Dowse said he's already spoken to a few business people in the region who are excited by the idea but he said the main benefit of creating a fledgling club is the social benefit.

"When you talk about pathways for young players and their welfare and well being, kids won't have to leave home," he said.

"If a player's any good at the moment they're going to have to leave home to play at higher levels.

"With this team they can stay home and play at that level."

And that level would bring NRL players to our towns.

"How good would it be to the have the New Zealand Warriors reserve grade team or Canterbury's reserve grade team coming to your town to play a match against the best local players," he asked.

"It would certainly create a lot of interest.

"On top of that you've got teams coming up and staying in motels, eating food at restaurants. It would also put money into the local economy."

Dowse said a Mid North Coast team wouldn't be looked at as a pie in the sky idea by NSWRL officials considering other regional centres like Wagga Wagga and Tamworth are looking at doing the same thing.

He added that he envisages a Mid North Coast team splitting its home matches between Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour.

Playing in those regional centres would mean a local team would have some aces up its sleeve when it comes time to decide whether to grant the Mid North Coast a licence or not. One of the big aces would be the impressive local infrastructure.

"In the NSWRL participation agreement it says you've got to have high standard facilities," the Port Sharks president said.

"Coffs has an airport, Port Macquarie has an airport and both cities have great facilities at their stadiums."

Dowse admits he hasn't raised the idea with Group 2 or Group 3 officials but he has discussed it with a couple of people high up the Country Rugby League organisational chart. He said those people have been supportive of the initiative.

But Dowse can't do it all alone and is looking for some help from like minded people.

"I'd like to get a working committee or even a board together," he said.

Anyone interested in being on the board of representatives should send an email to jamiedowse@outlook.com.