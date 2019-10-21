Newspoll: Honeymoon not over for Coalition

There’s been differing results for Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese in the latest Newspoll. Picture: AAP

There’s been differing results for Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese in the latest Newspoll. Picture: AAP

The Coalition has preserved its lead over Labor despite concern over the economy and dissatisfaction of drought relief for farmers as ­Anthony Albanese's approval ­ratings plunged to their lowest since he became Opposition Leader.

According to the latest Newspoll, published in The Australian,there has been no change in the main numbers for the government, with the Coalition holding a two-party-preferred lead of 51 per cent to 49 per cent.

It is the fourth poll in a row to show a two-point margin between the major parties and continues an ongoing post-election high for the government.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating has remained steady. Picture: Gary Ramage

Still, the results follow a challenging week for both parties; Scott Morrison faced calls for a fiscal stimulus package in ­response to underwhelming economic forecasts while Labor faced issues within the party over calls to rewrite its ­climate change policy.

But in better news for Mr Morrison, his approval rating has remained steady at 47 per cent, but the number of those claiming to be dissatisfied with his performance went up marginally from 43 per cent to 45 per cent.

The biggest movement in the latest poll is the downward slide in Mr Albanese's net ­approval ratings and a closing of the gap as to who would make the better prime minister.

Anthony Albanese in drought-stricken Stanthorpe. The ALP has been critical over the Coalition’s drought relief for farmers. Picture: Supplied

Mr Albanese recorded a two-point decline in approval ratings to 37 per cent. Add this, a four-point rise in those dissatisfied with his performance as Labor leader, and it leaves him with a net negative satisfaction rating of minus seven, which is the worst since he ­became leader in May after Bill Shorten's election defeat.

Despite the decreasing personal approval numbers for Mr Albanese, the gap in the head-to-head contest with Mr Morrison narrowed to the closest margin since Mr Albanese become leader.

Scott Morrison is proving significantly more popular with voters than Anthony Albanese. Picture: AAP

Popular support for the Morrison government remains the same at 42 per cent, while support for the Greens remained stayed at 13 per cent, which is almost three points higher than the election result.

One Nation also maintained its electoral gains since the election with a primary vote of six points representing ­almost a doubling in support since May.

- read more at The Australian