Shorten gets boost ahead of poll

LABOR is still on track to take out Saturday's federal election, leading 51-to-49 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.

While the main numbers are largely unchanged from last week's Newspoll, opposition leader Bill Shorten's personal ratings received a boost, according to the latest Newspoll in The Australian. Mr Shorten's personal approval rating is up three points to 38 per cent, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison's has dropped slightly to 45 per cent, but 17 per cent of voters are undecided.

Meanwhile, the coalition's primary vote has gone up to 39 per cent and Labor's to 37 per cent going into the final week of the campaign.

The Labor leader's net approval ratings have also increased, giving Mr Shorten his best result in four years.

The number of voters who disapprove of Mr Shorten dropped four points to 49 per cent, the first time the number has dropped below 50 per cent since 2016.

Mr Shorten's approval ratings also rose three points to 39 per cent producing a net negative approval rating of minus 10 which is his best result since March 2015.

Bill Shorten is poised to take over from Scott Morrison as Australia’s PM. Picture: Supplied

The results come on the back of an interesting week for Mr Shorten, including the release of Labor's policy costings last Friday which the Coalition believed could weaken Mr Shorten's campaign.

There was also a strong public response from the Opposition leader to reports last week suggesting he had been selective when speaking about his later mother's career as a barrister.

In terms of who would make a better PM, Mr Shorten rose three points to 38 per cent while Mr Morrison dropped back a point to 45 per cent.

Mr Morrison's approval ratings remained largely unchanged with an equal number of people satisfied and dissatisfied with his performance.

Bill Shorten received a boost in the latest Newspoll. Picture: AAP

