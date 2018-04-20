Menu
Login
FUR BABIES: New standards and guidelines are on the way to govern breeders and pet stores.
FUR BABIES: New standards and guidelines are on the way to govern breeders and pet stores. ThinkStock
News

News regulations rein in cats and dogs

Greg White
by
20th Apr 2018 4:00 AM

THE NSW Government will renew its approach to developing draft standards and guidelines for pet shops and breeders of cats and dogs.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said over the past few months the government has been consulting with stakeholders.

"I heard loud and clear that some elements of the standards and guidelines would unduly impact breeders and people selling pets,” he said.

"The Minister has listened to the feedback and directed the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) to start again, working from the ground up.

"We want to make sure there are clear objectives and all stakeholders are involved in their development.

"The majority of dog and cat breeders in this region do the right thing.

"However we need to make sure Practices meet community expectations.”

He said the government remains committed to ensuring breeding practices for companion animals are safe, ethical and meet community expectations, while a Chief Animal Welfare Officer will be appointed by DPI.

A new pet register will be launched this year to streamline registrations while improving the system for animal welfare agencies will help track and record pet breeding businesses.

animal welfare dpi member for coffs harbour andrew fraser nsw department of primary industries nsw standards and guidelines for cat and dog breed
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Get out stakes sure thing just the Tonic

    Get out stakes sure thing just the Tonic

    Horses IF there's three certainties in life it's death, taxes and Coffs Harbour trainer Brett Bellamy and jockey Raymond Spokes winning the last on their home track.

    Old firm joins the newlook centre

    Old firm joins the newlook centre

    News Newlook CBD shopping centre welcomes new anchor tenant

    Forestry NSW responds after groups slam 'inappropriate' park

    Forestry NSW responds after groups slam 'inappropriate' park

    News Forestry NSW respond to groups' objections to adventure park.

    Infant deaths are rising on the North Coast

    Infant deaths are rising on the North Coast

    News Worrying statistics revealed in new report today.

    Local Partners