News regulations rein in cats and dogs

FUR BABIES: New standards and guidelines are on the way to govern breeders and pet stores. ThinkStock

THE NSW Government will renew its approach to developing draft standards and guidelines for pet shops and breeders of cats and dogs.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said over the past few months the government has been consulting with stakeholders.

"I heard loud and clear that some elements of the standards and guidelines would unduly impact breeders and people selling pets,” he said.

"The Minister has listened to the feedback and directed the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) to start again, working from the ground up.

"We want to make sure there are clear objectives and all stakeholders are involved in their development.

"The majority of dog and cat breeders in this region do the right thing.

"However we need to make sure Practices meet community expectations.”

He said the government remains committed to ensuring breeding practices for companion animals are safe, ethical and meet community expectations, while a Chief Animal Welfare Officer will be appointed by DPI.

A new pet register will be launched this year to streamline registrations while improving the system for animal welfare agencies will help track and record pet breeding businesses.