News Corp donates $1m to bushfire-hit communities

Just a few months ago, bushfires were raging through our regional towns, destroying homes and livelihoods in one of the harshest summers yet seen.

And, despite the unfolding coronavirus pandemic dominating headlines, our fire-ravaged communities have not been forgotten.

CFS volunteers from Ashbourne and Milang brigades at Ashbourne CFS station: Alistair McInnes, Katherine Murray, Rob Crase, Jac Gates, Douglas McInnes, Chris Harvey. Picture: AAP / Emma Brasier

News Corp Australia has announced a new $1 million fund to help recovery efforts, understanding these towns are still doing it tough.

In fact, these communities need the help more than ever, as people self-isolate and the tourist industry shrivels up.

It wasn't long ago we were chanting "#BookThemOut" in a social media movement aimed at pumping tourist dollars into fire-ravaged communities on Kangaroo Island and in the Adelaide Hills.

CFS members put out a fire at Mount Torrens in the Adelaide Hills. Picture: AAP / Kelly Barnes

Now the chant is "#StayAt-Home", as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across Australia almost as quickly as the bushfires, compounding the financial and emotional devastation.

The new $1 million fund will address a wide range of needs, including community infrastructure, emergency support and mental health.

South Australia's CFS Foundation will directly benefit from the money, receiving donations via The Advertiser Foundation.

Recently-appointed CFS Foundation chairman John Lynch said the money would contribute to the wellbeing of heroic volunteers.

"The firefighters spent endless hours fighting fires, while their own properties were destroyed," he told The Advertiser.

"News Corp Australia, like many Australian businesses, sees the benefit in supporting those people and their generosity has been overwhelming."

A thank you CFS sign at Woodside. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

Mr Lynch said bushfire-affected communities would continue to struggle "during and after the coronavirus is finished".

"It's not as easy as putting a fire out and saying we're back to normal, because there's a rebuild of both physical and mental wellbeing and, of course the restoration of properties," he said.

News Corp Australia's community ambassador Penny Fowler said: "We have not and will not forget our promise and will continue to do all we can to make a positive contribution to bushfire affected communities."

Originally published as News Corp donates $1m to bushfire-hit communities