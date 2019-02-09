Chyna’s desperate plea before her shock death

It's been revealed troubled wrestling legend Chyna wanted to make up with the WWE before her shock death in 2016.

The former Women's and Intercontinental Champion passed away aged 46 due to a drugs overdose, The Sun reports.

Chyna, real name Joan Laurer, shot to stardom in the wrestling boom of the 1990s but had not been affiliated with Vince McMahon's company since 2001.

During a troubled time after her exit, she briefly moved into the porn industry and made several public comments slagging off the WWE as she went on to suffer with several addiction issues.

But in a newly-released video recorded just two months before she died, Chyna emotionally revealed how she wanted to meet WWE officials to apologise.

The video was released by Rob Potylo, who was a friend of the "Ninth Wonder of the World".

Chyna was a WWE icon.

In it, she says: "I don't want to show up at all these places with all my brothers and sisters that I was in the trenches with, on the road with, that I love, that were a huge part of my life - to see them now and feel awkward because of the repercussions of the battle with the WWE.

"I would like to just be able to do this privately where I can atone and say I'm sorry for the things that I've done. And I do, I feel bad about having said certain things under duress and pain and things that I haven't resolved privately, and that's all I wanna do.

"In the meantime, I just wanna tell everybody how good things are going, and how excited I am to show you what's coming in the future and to thank you for all your love and support."

Potylo shared the video this week with a plea for WWE to finally induct Chyna into the Hall of Fame.

Both Chyna's former boyfriend Sean "X-Pac" Waltman and mother Jan LaQue have called for her induction recently.

Her mum wrote on Facebook: "As many of you know, yesterday would have been Joanie's (Chyna's) birthday. I truly appreciate all of the messages and remembrances of her that were posted by so many of you. As you can imagine, it's always a very sad day for me. But it helps a lot to know how many people remember her and loved her.

"It's one of the worst things in the world to lose a child. We HAVE to get her into the WWE Hall of Fame. She richly deserves to be there. WWE - LISTEN UP and do what's right for Chyna!! You owe her that for what she did for you and women's wrestling. She earned her place there. And it's long overdue."

Chyna remains one of the most influential women in the history of the business after her WWE exploits.

She went on to have brief stints with rival promotions New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, but many believe it was her foray into the adult entertainment industry that is keeping her out of the Hall of Fame.

Chyna died on April 20, 2016 with an autopsy confirming her death was due to an accidental overdose from mixing alcohol and prescription drugs.

