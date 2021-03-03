Newcomers learn the language of the ocean

Newcomers to Coffs Harbour learnt about the ‘language of the ocean’ at a water safety event at Jetty Beach recently.

Participants (clients from the federal government’s Humanitarian Settlement Program) learnt about Australian beach culture, have a picnic at the beach, learn about water safety and meet police, lifeguards and lifesavers.

They enjoyed a hands-on, in-the-water experience and had the opportunity to meet local police officers to help break down any barriers.

Surf safety day at Jetty beach.

The event was organised by Settlement Services International (SSI), Police NSW, North Coast Settlement Services, Surf Lifesaving NSW and Coffs Harbour City Council Lifeguards.

SSI’s Coordinator - Community Engagement, Lisa Steward said it was a fun day with a serious message.

“A study of drowning deaths in Australia by Royal Life Saving Australia found that 30 per cent of those who drowned were born overseas,” Ms Steward said.

Marklin Ebo (SSI Support Officer), Vigeeta Chauhan (SSI HSP Regional Coordinator) and Vigeeta's daughter, Isha.

“For some it’s simply because they are less likely than other Australians to have had swimming lessons.”

She said swimming lessons were an important part of new arrivals’ orientation to Australia.

Learning to swim can help refugees connect with a quintessential part of Australian life: our beaches and pools. It’s important for children but also for parents, to ensure they have the skills and knowledge to support their kids to enjoy the water safely.