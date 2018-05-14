Kiwis hand Aussies record defeat in sevens final

New Zealand's Sevens team smashed Australia in the final of the Langford Sevens.

New Zealand's Sevens team smashed Australia in the final of the Langford Sevens.

AUSTRALIA'S women's sevens team suffered a record defeat in the final of the Langford Sevens, losing to trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand 46-0 on Monday morning (AEST).

The Black Ferns dominated from start to finish, taking a 22-0 lead into the main break before adding another four tries in the second half.

Their complete dominance of the match was reflected by the fact that not once did Australia enter New Zealand's half.

They came close once, but were penalised on halfway on the stroke of half time as Kiwi captain Sarah Goss won a breakdown penalty, before playing on quickly and sending player of the match Portia Woodman down the right-hand touchline to score her second try of the half.

Niall Williams, the younger sister of dual international Sonny Bill, scored twice in quick succession early in the second half, while Kelly Brazier and Ruby Tui also starred for the Black Ferns.

Australia, New Zealand and the USA pose following their podium finishes at the Langford Sevens.

Since the Olympic champions held the Black Ferns scoreless in the final of the Sydney Sevens, Australia has suffered final defeats at the Commonwealth Games, in Japan and now in Canada against their fierce rivals.

"Just really proud of the girls. We've put in a lot of effort and obviously been on the road for a long time, so really stoked with the result and happy to be heading back (home) for some recovery," Goss said.

"Extremely proud of them. But credit to Australia. They're an amazing team, we love playing them and it just shows how amazing women's rugby is at the moment."

The record drubbing saw New Zealand close in on Australia on the World Series standings.

Heading into the final series in Paris next month, Australia (74) hold a four-point lead over the defending champions New Zealand (70) after claiming the opening two stages of the World Series Tour in Dubai and Sydney.

New Zealand's Portia Woodman leaves Australia's Emilee Cherry behind during the lopsided final.

Australia will likely recall a number of experienced players for the final stage on the tour after resting big name players Ellia Green, Alicia Quirk, Shannon Parry and Cassie Staples for the tournament.

"There was plenty of good stuff over the weekend and I thought there was some big improvements in many areas, but we just got blown away in the end," interim Australian coach John Manenti said.

"We just have to dust ourselves off.

"Our attack was far more clinical, our passing was better, our tackling was better other than falling off a fair few in the end there.

"Some good exposure and minutes for our younger girls, too. Page (McGregor) played half the game in the semi-final so there's a heap of good stuff we'll take out of that and a fair bit of hurt that will inspire us towards Paris as well.

"This exposure in the World Series, you can't replicate that at home so to get Page, Yasmin (Meakes), Lauren (Brown) that time and Demi (Hayes) in back-to-back tournaments of big minutes, we're filling a middle tier of players that are ready to step up."