New youth jobs program offers $10 million challenge

YOUTH JOBS: Getting young people into jobs is the aim of the innovation challenge. FILE

DEVELOPING new solutions to end youth unemployment is key to a NSW Government program aimed at Coffs Coast businesses, community organisations and innovators.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser said the $10 million Youth Employment Innovation Challenge will provide funds for people and organisations to develop new and innovative ideas to help more young people into work.

"Youth unemployment is something we all want to address and this new initiative is about getting business, community and government working together,” he said.

"The challenge encourages new ideas and solutions to get young people into work and successful entries will be put into practice through the NSW Government's Innovation Launch program to assist 15-24 year olds who are not in employment, education or training.”

The information session for the North Coast region will be held this Monday from from 10.45am at the Enterprise Lab at Southern Cross University in Lismore.

Minister for Innovation Matt Kean said applications for the challenge are open until April 10 with the best ideas then chosen and coached ahead of a shark tank-style pitch event in Sydney on May 3.

Funding will be available to support new ideas or to expand small programs that are already operating successfully and getting young people into work.

For information visit launch.innovation.nsw.gov.au/youthemployment