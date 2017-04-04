New youth hangout to open in Coffs Harbour

Key Employment staff Nathan Hansford, Hannah Fenner and Allan McKibbin with KAPOW students on the newly painted basketball courts at West Coffs.

CALLING all Coffs Harbour youth.

Key Employment Youth Services will be showcasing its new youth hub on Friday with a 3 on 3 basketball competition and open day.

The event is being held during Youth Week and is a chance for the community to come and see what the space and K.E.Y.S has to offer local young people.

K.E.Y.S Program Coordinator Allan McKibbin is excited about the event "we have spent the last few weeks painting and lining the outdoor court. It's been a challenge with all this rain but we are so happy with the finished product and just can't wait to see kids using it".

Key Employment have funded almost all the project themselves and are proud to be investing back into Coffs Coast youth, but know they couldn't do it without the support of the community. "Bunnings and Dulux donated all of the non-slip paint and have been instrumental in making this project happen. We are so grateful for their support," Allan said.

Key Employment COO, Jodi Wood cannot believe how far the youth program has come.

"This time three years ago I was helping celebrate the graduation of the first 12 young people through our KAPOW program. Today we have supported almost 500 young people through that program and this Friday I get to officially open a youth centre,” Ms Wood said.

The K.E.Y.S open day on Friday starts at 3.30pm with 3 on 3 basketball competition, small sided soccer matches, table tennis, skate ramps and live music.

There will be a free barbecue and vendors from youth services will display information stalls.

If it is raining on Friday the event will be postponed. Check the Key Employment Facebook for updates.