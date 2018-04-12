Menu
Former New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek.
Knicks sack coach on last day of NBA season

by Staff writers
12th Apr 2018 5:19 PM

THE New York Knicks have fired head coach Jeff Hornacek, ending his less-than-two year stint with the franchise on the last day of the NBA regular season.

That's according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported that the team's management informed Hornacek of their decision on Thursday (AEST).

Hornacek's tenure in New York was volatile, with issues arising over the course of his final season with the team.

Conflicts with players emerged as a problem for the former Utah Jazz guard.

The 54-year-old ends his Knicks career with a 60-104 record as head coach.

This is the second time Hornacek has been dismissed from a head coaching position in the NBA, having already been fired by the Phoenix Suns in the midst of the 2015-16 season.

As a player, Hornacek played 14 seasons in the NBA, averaging 20.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game at the peak of his career, with the Suns.

According to ESPN, David Fizdale, David Blatt and Mark Jackson are among the candidates for the head coaching position.

