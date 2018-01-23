New years resolution brings a new roo

SKIPPY FUN: New Year, New Roo will post a new kangaroo photo each day for the year.

ONE man's New Years resolution is gaining momentum and inspiring people to get out doors and appreciate the beauty of one of Australia's most iconic animals.

New Year, New Roo is a photographic project created by Darren Howard who hopes to post a kangaroo photo each day on social media throughout the year.

Darren is a born and bred Coffs Coast wildlife photographer and captures the majority of his images in the region.

After a trip to Africa where his photography passion flourished and he gained his Nature Guide qualification, he was photographing birds around Coffs Creek when he realised he didn't have a single photo of the iconic kangaroo in his library.

"The next chance I had, I ventured straight out to Look At Me Now Headland at 4:30 am. That morning I captured an image that had quite a profound effect on me. I felt it pictured something so iconic and naturally Australian, it had me instantly hooked on taking more,” Darren said.

"As someone who is qualified to guide safaris in South Africa, I understand how sharing in a joy and love of nature and wildlife can profoundly change people and while viewing my photography online isn't the same as seeing the animals in real life, I hope that it can inspire others to get out of their houses and away from their screens a little more to appreciate the wildlife on their doorstep.”

You can follow New Year, New Roo on Instagram and Facebook.