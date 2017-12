HEAD into the new year with a blast with the biggest fire work display on the Coffs Coast returning once again.

The night kicks off at 6pm at the Jetty Foreshores with the Jetty Carnival offering rides and sideshows.

The fireworks are set to blast off at 9.30pm.

Jetty goers are warned that heavy traffic and delays are expected and are advised to park on the western side of the railway lines and walk to the carnival area.