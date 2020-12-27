New West Coffs subdivision gets the green light

A development application for a 29-lot residential subdivision has been approved for West Coffs.

The new subdivision marks the next stage of residential development in the West Coffs area near William Sharp Dr.

The lots are situated on Veduta Dr, which will be extended as part of the approved subdivision road works.

The developer, who is also behind other local subdivisions including at North Bonville, has planned to dedicate land west of the detention basin to council as public reserve.

The low-density development pertains to the West Coffs Masterplan and complements the new West Coffs District Park, which was opened in October 2019.

More than three years of planning and construction culminated in the opening of the $1.2 million park, which boasts a playground, bike track and a leash free dog area.

The funding for the park had been sourced from developer contributions from the new subdivisions in the West Coffs area.

Coffs Harbour City Council is currently revising its Local Growth Management Strategy, recently adopting Chapter 7 Residential Lands.

This revised chapter reveals the Coffs population is expected to hit 97,440 by 2040, with demand for residential dwellings forecast to be between 10,650 and 13,267.

The West Coffs area is expected to experience a growth in population of 12 per cent, from 5,878 to 9,234 by 2040.

This is the second highest predicted percentage of growth on the Coffs Coast, just behind Coffs Harbour at 21 per cent.

Chapter 7, which promotes a ‘compact city’ approach and diversity in housing stock, will be used to inform planning proposals once it is endorsed by the NSW DPIE.