New permanent water conservation measures have been announced by Coffs Harbour City Council.
New water restrictions imposed on the Coffs Coast

4th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
NEW water saving measures are set to be imposed in the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area from next month.

Heightened water restrictions will be applied to every home, business, public area, sportsground, caravan park, nursery, property and school connected to the town water supply in the Coffs Harbour area and across communities including Corindi Beach and Nana Glen from July 1.

The permanent water conservation measures introduced by council include:

  • Sprinklers and fixed unattended hoses banned between 9am and 4pm
  • Building maintenance allowed with trigger nozzle hoses or pressure cleaners
  • Hosing of driveways and paved areas banned, except for health reasons, while pressure cleaners are still allowed.

Breaches of the Permanent Water Conservation Measures or misuse of water could attract on-the-spot fines of $220 under the Local Government (General) Regulation 2005.

Commercial organisations and businesses who are adversely affected should contact council's water services team on 66 48 44 28.

