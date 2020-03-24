Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New Water Police boat launches in Coffs, Sergent Don Stewart on Deck.
New Water Police boat launches in Coffs, Sergent Don Stewart on Deck.
News

New vessel floats their boat

Rachel Vercoe
24th Mar 2020 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE'S a new boat in town and water police are excited to be learning the ins and outs.

An upgrade from the old water police boat, this whopper of a vessel has been four years in the waiting.

"The main difference is the capacity of this new boat to be totally autonomous," Coffs Harbour Water Police Sergeant Don Stewart said.

"We've got all the police systems in the station there on the boat," Sgt Stewart said.

"We can walk from the police station onto the boat and all the systems are there."

Able to carry 8000-litres of fuel, the boat will be a valuable asset to search and rescues.

"We can go a lot further and longer to sea and have the capability of putting bigger number of crews on board," Sgt Stewart said.

Equipped with a 4.8-metre rigid inflatable, the team is enjoying the challenging of learning how to effectively operate their new vessel.

"Everyone has been looking forward to it arriving, it's a new challenge for everybody," Sgt Stewart said.

New Water Police boats 4.8m rigid inflatable.
New Water Police boats 4.8m rigid inflatable.
coffs harbour new vessel nsw police force water police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

        News NSW has recorded its biggest overnight spike with a further 149 COVID-19 cases bringing the total diagnoses across the state to 818.

        Isolation bubble about to burst for cruise couple

        premium_icon Isolation bubble about to burst for cruise couple

        News ‘From here, it’s getting more and more scary the closer we get’

        Brutal virus impact: 'A million jobs lost overnight'

        Brutal virus impact: 'A million jobs lost overnight'

        Health Minister admits bungle in impact of shutdown

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        News Coronavirus community noticeboard: What you need to know