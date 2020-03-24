New vessel floats their boat

THERE'S a new boat in town and water police are excited to be learning the ins and outs.

An upgrade from the old water police boat, this whopper of a vessel has been four years in the waiting.

"The main difference is the capacity of this new boat to be totally autonomous," Coffs Harbour Water Police Sergeant Don Stewart said.

"We've got all the police systems in the station there on the boat," Sgt Stewart said.

"We can walk from the police station onto the boat and all the systems are there."

Able to carry 8000-litres of fuel, the boat will be a valuable asset to search and rescues.

"We can go a lot further and longer to sea and have the capability of putting bigger number of crews on board," Sgt Stewart said.

Equipped with a 4.8-metre rigid inflatable, the team is enjoying the challenging of learning how to effectively operate their new vessel.

"Everyone has been looking forward to it arriving, it's a new challenge for everybody," Sgt Stewart said.