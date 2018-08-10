Menu
Mayor Dominic King uses the new reverse vending machine. Contributed
New vending machine a win for Bello residents

10th Aug 2018 11:30 AM

BELLINGEN residents no longer need to travel to neighbouring towns to redeem cash for their plastic containers.

A 'Return and Earn' reverse vending machine has been installed in the carpark at Connell Park, eight months after the initial machines were installed at collection points around NSW.

Bellingen Shire Council agreed at its May meeting to negotiate and enter into an agreement with TOMRA Cleanaway to have the machine installed.

The Container Deposit Scheme aims to reduce the volume of litter by 40% by 2020.

"It's great that residents will now be able to redeem their 10 cents in our shire instead of travelling to Nambucca Heads or Sawtell,” Bellingen Shire Mayor, Cr Dominic King said.

Vouchers from the machine in Bellingen can be redeemed for cash or instore credit.

Other options include receiving a direct deposit to your registered PayPal account via the myTOMRA app, or you can donate your refund to a charity, school or community group.

