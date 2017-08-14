North Coast to benefit from a new age of rail

The ageing XPT trains will be replaced with the State Government calling for tenders today.

THE North Coast will soon see the next generation of regional trains, as the state's ageing XPTs and Xplorers are replaced.

The NSW Government has begun the procurement process for a new type of train to replace the decades-old XPT, Xplorer and Endeavour-class sets.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the government will soon issue an expression of interest for the design, construction and maintenance of the new fleet.

"Passenger trains have long provided links between regions and the cities," Mr Fraser said.

"Whether it is to do business, get specialist medical treatment, or to visit far-away loved ones, train travel has always played a critical role in our country communities.

"The older trains have served us well, but they are nearing the end of their days.

"Those of us who are old enough remember the excitement that came with the introduction of the XPTs, which really transformed regional train travel. A decade later, we added Endeavours and Xplorers, giving us an unrivalled country train network.

"Now, 40 years later, we have the opportunity to deliver train sets that will surpass all of those. We are delivering the trains of the 21st Century that are more comfortable, more accessible and packed with more features."

Under the expression of interest and subsequent tender process, the NSW Government will seek to deliver innovation, increased customer comfort and greater energy efficiency for regional customers.

A thorough tender evaluation process will be conducted next year, ahead of the contract being awarded in early 2019.

The new trains will be operated by NSW TrainLink, the NSW Government owned regional rail and coach service provider.